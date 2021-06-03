Wind and rain make it a battle for Chichester athletes

Rachel Hopwood, Ellie Courtney and Fleur Hollyer of Chichester Runners / Picture: Lee Hollyer

The conditions meant the day was almost only a training session, instead of an actual athletic competition.

In the under-15s, Ellie Courtney had a baptism of fire but she won her first ever 100m race in 14.30sec and came third in the 200m with 30.50sec

There was drama in the 200m when Rachel Hopwood took a heavy fall crossing the finishing line.

However after treatment for her bruised shoulder, hip and leg, the pain was tempered by the knowledge she had run a new personal best of 29.31sec.

Earlier she had recorded 14.00sec in the 100m.

Fleur Hollyer (U20) ran a season’’s best 13.09sec for third place in the 100m, and went on to register 27.36sec in the 200m.