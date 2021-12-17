Win tickets to Fontwell Park's Boxing Day racing

They race at Fontwell Park on Boxing Day / Picture: Getty

Boxing Day is steeped in history, dating back to the Middle Ages, and in West Sussex we have our own December 26 tradition – racing at Fontwell Park.

After Christmas Day’s antics with loved ones there is no better way to spend Boxing Day than having a day at the races.

Come along with a car packed with Christmas lunch leftovers and the children, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and grandparents – or just spend time in the grandstands with neighbours, friends or anyone who fancies a day out in the crisp winter weather.

Racing has always been popular in West Sussex and Boxing Day is no different.

The sounds and sights of horses running and jumping the obstacles has fascinated people for decades, and what better way is there to introduce the next generation to the sport?

There will be many top trainers and jockeys present and, of course, plenty of equine talent on show.

The feature race of the day will be a Class 3 handicap hurdle (off at 2.17pm) worth £10,500 to the winner.

The famous King George VI Chase, live from Kempton, will be shown on big screens around the course.

Aside from the racing, Fontwell Park staff will make sure the whole family is catered for.

There will be plenty of entertainment for the younger members of the family.

And the final tick in the box is that all children under 18 are free when accompanied by an adult.

The action starts just before midday and gates open at 10am. Tickets are available to purchase online at www.fontwellpark.co.uk and start at £27 per person. But we have two pairs of Grandstand and Paddock tickets to give away.

To enter, just answer this question: What’s the name of the famous Boxing Day race run at Kempton?