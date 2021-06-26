West Wittering and Chichester croquet players making most of return to lawns
West Wittering Croquet Club is back in full swing, with play every day of the week.
Association croquet is played on Wednesday afternoons and Friday mornings.
Golf croquet is played the rest of the week in the afternoons.
Singles tournaments will be held on the second Monday of each month.
Home and away inter-club matches are played as well. Play starts at 2pm.
The club has two full sized lawns at Millennium Meadow, Elms Lane, West Wittering.
They would be pleased to see new members, either experienced ones or those who wish to learn the game and enjoy an entertaining afternoon. All equipment is available and a current member will show beginners the ropes. For further information phone 01243 513311 or email [email protected]
CHICHESTER & FISHBOURNE
Ladies’ singles day at Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club proved to be great fun although challenging.
Eight players took part in a series of heats, resulting in a convincing win for Jane Gribbon.
After a play off Lynne Lyle came second and Janet Mellor in third place.