West Wittering and Chichester croquet players making most of return to lawns

Back in action at West Wittering Croquet Club

Association croquet is played on Wednesday afternoons and Friday mornings.

Golf croquet is played the rest of the week in the afternoons.

Singles tournaments will be held on the second Monday of each month.

The ladies' singles silverware is presented at Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club

Home and away inter-club matches are played as well. Play starts at 2pm.

The club has two full sized lawns at Millennium Meadow, Elms Lane, West Wittering.

They would be pleased to see new members, either experienced ones or those who wish to learn the game and enjoy an entertaining afternoon. All equipment is available and a current member will show beginners the ropes. For further information phone 01243 513311 or email [email protected]

CHICHESTER & FISHBOURNE

Ladies’ singles day at Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club proved to be great fun although challenging.

Eight players took part in a series of heats, resulting in a convincing win for Jane Gribbon.