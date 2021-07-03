West Sussex teenager makes English polo history

Beanie Bradley shows the style that got her in the England set-up

Seaford College student Beanie Bradley has become the youngest female to represent England in polo.

She featured as the team took on Argentina in their first international of the 2021 season.

After helping England to victory, Bradley has now been selected to play for England again for the European Championships in Italy and in the World Cup in Argentina.

Beanie Bradley is an up-and-coming star of the polo field

Seaford College equestrian team manager Lucy Sanders said: “Beanie has always been a very talented rider and an extremely successful member of our Seaford equestrian teams from a young age. She has been the backbone of many of our showjumping team success both at regional and national level.

“Beanie has a quick brain and the ability to stay totally focused and adapt to changing circumstances even in the most highly pressured situations. She works very hard training her ponies and you can see how much she loves them.”

Bradley is an all-round sport and equestrian scholar at Seaford College, moving into the sixth form in September.

She said: “I love all sport – ever since watching the London Olympics when I was small, I’ve wanted to be an athlete.

“I am fortunate enough to be the youngest female to represent England in polo.

“I’m very proud of Seaford’s equestrian team and my part in building our successful reputation – we are now strong in all disciplines. I’ve had many successes in showjumping at NSEA National Championships; I qualified for four years in a row to represent West Sussex in the County Showjumping Championships and was part of the team that won the schools SUPA Open Polo.

“Playing hockey is also a passion of mine and I’ve been playing for Seaford’s first team since Year 9. I also play for Haslemere 1st XI ladies.

“After getting noticed at pony club, my polo took off and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to play with top international players and in tournaments around the world.

“I have travelled to Argentina, playing at the famous Cancha 1 ground at Palermo, while I have won in Soto Grande, Spain and Thailand. I was a runner-up finalist in Chantilly, France, where I used my own ponies.

“I have also played at Villa a Sesta, Italy, as well as in Florida. It has been an amazing experience, travelling for polo and playing on the Women’s World Tour.

“My latest achievement is playing my own ponies for England in the first test match of the 2021 season against Argentina – it was a dream come true to represent my country.