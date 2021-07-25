Tilgate parkrun returns after 70 weeks - see our video of the start here and all the facts and figures of the popular event

It has taken a while for parkruns to return but they were finally back in action across the country.

You can see a picture gallery of the Tilgate parkrun on Saturday here.

313 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 20 were first timers and 23 recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of 21 different clubs took part.

The Trailblazers were delighted to be back at Tilgate parkrun

Organiser Julie Kalsi said: "There was about 200 fewer runners than normal but was a lovely number to have back for our restart."

The event was made possible by 33 volunteers: Chris Cheeseman • Julie Kalsi • Robert Copper • Steve Butler • Warwick Mullan • Len Golding • Sundeep Kalsi • Cathy Holroyd • Jeremy Carmichael • Claire Page • Darren Hunt • Peter Meloy • Sophie Hunt • Chris Laker • Gabrielle Presland • Martin Presland • Mike Brice • Maria Weatherstone • Yvonne Freeman • James Dunn • Max Doherty • Tony Sanders • Megan Mai Jones • Luke Rapson • Debby Scott • Lisa Down • Nigel Field • Marcus Harvey • Terry Bennett • Antony Weller • Simon Mead • Ludwig Ray • Poppy Garvin.

Saturday's full results and a complete event history can be found on the Tilgate parkrun Results Page.

The female record is held by Hannah Brooks who recorded a time of 17:50 on 29th September 2012 (event number 17).

The male record is held by James Westlake who recorded a time of 15:13 on 14th April 2018 (event number 309).

The Age Grade course record is held by Julie Briggs who recorded 90.31% (18:34) on 15th June 2019 (event number 371).