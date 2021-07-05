Thunder basketball legend Taylor calls time on pro career

Zaire Taylor will retire at the end of this year / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Zaire Taylor is to return for a fifth season at Worthing Thunder – but it will be his last year as a professional basketball star.

He is calling it a day as a player at the top level after 11 years.

Taylor started his playing career in Holland before coming to the UK where he played for Leicester Riders, Worcester Wolves and London Lions in the BBL – with a season away to play overseas in France in NM1.

He returned to London Lions before making the move south to join Thunder.

He now divides his time between playing and being a director of the club.

In ten professional seasons Taylor has been a part of winning eight championship titles, winning every trophy possible in the BBL from team championships to player of the month, and being named most valuable player in the league and finals.

In the NBL he won the award for division-one league MVP back to back.

But he has now made the decision to retire from playing professional basketball at the end of this season.

Taylor said he had thought about retiring a year earlier but did not want to bow out without the chance of a proper farewell to Thunder’s fans.

He said: “I feel like I had a great run, and all good things must come to an end.

“These days I’m more passionate about working with the youth and developing talented players.

“I was contemplating retirement after last season.