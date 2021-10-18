'This is a very exciting time for us' - New cricket team set up in Crawley

Forge Wood Cricket Club held it's first AGM on October 11 and they cannot wait to get going.

The minutes of the AGM said: "We have made great progress in laying the foundations for this cricket club, however we know this will be a marathon and not a sprint.

"We have a very strong and enthusiastic team and will take it step by step to make this as successful as possible."

Forge Wood is the 14th neighbourhood of Crawley and there are 1,900 houses in the area. They will be building pitch and nets in the heart of the community.

And they have help setting up from Crawley cricketing stalwart Raj Cherodian.

The minutes said: "Anup Kumar and Kabilan Ravichandran went to visit Ifield Cricket Club to meet Raj Cherodian.

"Raj guided us in how to set up our club and has given us some vital information to help us. We are now officially registered club through the ECB. We have signed a constitution which means we have to adhere to certain rules as a club which can be found in a separate document.

"A cricket pitch, pavilion and hopefully nets are being built right in the heart of our community. We are trying everything behind the scenes to speak to the right people about securing this pitch and call it our home.