Sussex Stakes day at Glorious Goodwood - picture special

This year, with crowds back in the racecourse after missing out last year, the £1m contest was won by Alcohol Free, ridden by Oisin Murphy for trainer Andrew Balding and owner Jeff Smith. It was just one of a number of close finishes on another memorable day of racing. See the best of the pictures by Malcolm Wells, Tommy McMillan and Getty's Alan Crowhurst on these pages and recap the day's action here. And don't forget - it's Ladies Day on Thursday: we will have the best of the pictures on this website. Don't miss them!