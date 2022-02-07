Sussex stable star Goshen back to winning ways at Sandown

Goshen returned to winning ways at Sandown / Picture: Getty

Ridden by old ally Jamie Moore, Goshen went off the 11/5 joint-favourite and was always prominent in the two-mile contest. Turning for home, Moore just started to increase the tempo of the contest and Goshen quickly went clear of front-runner Global Citizen.

Following a smart leap at the final flight, Goshen powered up the hill to record an easy victory, with Guard Your Dreams (11/5 joint-favourite) staying on to finish second.

Goshen is now unbeaten in three starts at Sandown, with two of those victories coming over hurdles and one on the Flat. A chasing campaign is possible for Goshen next term, but for now Punchestown could be a target in April given his preference for going right-handed.

Jamie Moore told Mybettingsites: “We’ve gone right-handed today. The trip may be a bit short for him, but we wanted to make it a test and it worked out well today. I maybe could have taken Goshen back a bit more, but I didn’t want to fight him. I thought we were going quick enough and I thought at two out whether we were going too quick.

“The stiff finish here, he won on the Flat and as a juvenile over hurdles, it just suits him. I’m so pleased for Steve Packham the owner who has stuck by us and for Dad as well. When things like for Goshen he is very good, but it just doesn’t always quick. I know he won the Kingwell last year at Wincanton, but I’m not sure if we would back him up that quickly.

“The option for me I think is chasing next year then you have Kempton, Ascot, Sandown so he might be much busier next year when we might go novice chasing which I don’t think is beyond the realms of possibility.”