Sun set to shine as racing returns to Goodwood - preview and tips

They race again at Goodwood on Tuesday afternoon

The ground at the track is currently Good to Firm, Good in places and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. If you are going racing this week, take a look at OLBG for more tips.

1.50pm Handicap (1m 3f)

Montaqem shaped with promise when a good third at Lingfield last time out and he warrants respect. However, preference is for King’s Castle. The four-year-old ran a race full of promise when second to a progressive rival at Epsom last time out and he is taken to go one better here.

Selection: King’s Castle

2.25pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (7f)

Rock Melody impressed on debut at Redcar, before finishing 10th in Listed company at Newmarket. However, she bounced back to form when second at Windsor last time out and is respected, along with fellow winner Piffle who scored narrowly at Windsor. However, Caryatid is an interesting newcomer for William Haggas. Out of a Group Two winner, she is a full-sister to Listed winner Gabr and makes plenty of appeal on pedigree.

Selection: Caryatid

2.55pm Maiden Stakes (1m)

Sea King, a son of Sea The Stars, shaped with plenty of promise when third at Sandown on his latest start and he has to be respected. Electress is bred in the purple, being a daughter of Galileo and Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Just The Judge and she looks sure to build on her seventh-placed finish at Newbury on debut. However, Her Majesty The Queen is enjoying a fine season and whilst Educator was disappointing on his first start over seven furlongs at Newbury, he should be suited by the step up in trip and has to be of interest.

Selection: Educator

3.30pm Fillies’ Nursery Handicap (6f)

This is all about Calm Skies for team Godolphin. Placed in three starts so far in her career, she failed to justify 2/5 favouritism at Newmarket last time out, but she remains open to more improvement and looks the clear form pick. Outside World scored at York in July and is another to note, given she ran in the Lowther Stakes at York on her latest start.

Selection: Calm Skies

4.05pm Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap (2m)

Indigo Times was a surprise winner at Newmarket last time out and is respected, along with Just Hubert who has won his last two starts in good style, including at Goodwood on his latest run. However, Bodyline is a class act on his day and he makes plenty of appeal. The four-year-old was well-beaten in a competitive handicap at York last time out, having previously finished a good second at Musselburgh in August. He remains well-handicap and is unexposed, making him the pick in this event.

Selection: Bodyline

4.35pm Golf At Goodwood Handicap (6f)

Additional was a good second at Lingfield last time out and could be of interest if getting an easy lead, whilst Swiss Pride has been a model of consistency on the All-Weather, but needs to show an aptitude for turf. With that in mind, the vote goes to Touchwood. A winner at Nottingham in July, he was narrowly denied at Brighton last time out and is taken to progress again.

Selection: Touchwood

5.07pm Novice Stakes (1m 1f)

Almaan has been gelded since finishing fourth at Yarmouth on debut and this $575,000 purchase is one to note. However, this is all about King Vega. Andrew Balding’s charge was fifth in a Group Three last time out and can finally shed the maiden tag in the finale.