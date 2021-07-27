Stradivarius aims to hit another high note at Glorious Goodwood

Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori on their way to winning the 2019 Goodwood Cup / Picture: Alan Crowhurst - Getty

The highlight this afternoon sees superstar stayer Stradivarius chase a record fifth win in the Goodwood Cup (his four in a row is already a record) and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. The first of an eight-race card is at 1.50pm, with the finale at 5.50pm. Read on for our day one Glorious Goodwood tips.

1.50pm Chesterfield Cup Handicap (1m 1f)

Maydanny boasts course and distance winning form and is fancied to go close for Mark Johnston. The five-year-old returned to form with a good second at Haydock last time out and is high on the shortlist, along with Ouzo and Breath Caught in a wide-open contest to start the meeting.

Selection: Maydanny

2.25pm G2 Vintage Stakes (7f)

Austrian Theory was a smart winner on debut, before disappointing at Newmarket in Group company on his latest start. He will surely prove better than that run, however, this is all about Berkshire Shadow. He is unbeaten in two starts having won the Coventry Stakes in convincing fashion last time out and is fancied to get the better of fellow Group scorer Lusail in a fine renewal of this event.

Selection: Berkshire Shadow

3.00pm G2 Lennox Stakes (7f)

Space Blues was a deeply impressive winner of this event in 2020, quickening up in good style and he can return to winning ways in the seven-furlong race. The five-year-old was only ninth in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March, but has had plenty of time off since and should be primed for this assignment. His main rivals include stable companion Creative Force who has won five of his six starts this term and top-weight Duke Of Hazzard.

Selection: Creative Force

3.35pm G1 Goodwood Cup

Sir Ron Priestley was a fine winner at Newmarket on his latest start when staying on strongly to score and is a leading player. However, this is all about Stradivarius. He has won the last four renewals of this event and was particularly impressive 12 months ago when overcoming trouble in running to score. One person who is looking forward to the return of Stradivarius is ITV Racing’s Chris Hughes who believes he is the one to beat. Speaking at the launch of National Racehorse Week which takes place between September 12-19, he said: “I think Stradivarius may get back to winning ways in the Goodwood Cup. He is looking for his fifth win in the race and he looks sure to go well.” Stradivarius was only fourth in the Gold Cup at Ascot last time out, but was not helped by trouble in running on that occasion and he is fancied to return to winning ways here. Trueshan and Gold Cup third Spanish Mission are others to note.

Selection: Stradivarius

4.10pm Goodwood Handicap (5f)

A competitive sprint which can go to El Astronaute. He boasts course and distance winning form and can defy top-weight at the main expense of his stablemate lord Riddiford for John Quinn.

Selection: El Astronaute

4.45pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

Olivetti shaped with plenty of promise when a good sixth on debut at Newbury. He needs to step up again in this event, but is sure to go well.

5.20pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m)

Riknnah has won three of her last four starts and is respected. However, this can go to Nebulosa. She scored in fine style at Goodwood on her seasonal debut, before disappointing in two subsequent runs. However, the three-year-old clearly loves Goodwood and she is taken to return to winning ways here.

Selection: Nebulosa

5.50pm Fillies’ Handicap (6f)

A competitive event to finish can go to Isabella Swan. A dual winner this term, she also boasts winning form over course and distance and can take out the finale.