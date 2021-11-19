Star West Sussex rider Lottie qualifies for county championships

Lottie Adams

The ten-year-old from Hassocks, a determined and naturally talented rider, won all four of her show jumping and arena eventing qualifying classes.

Most notably she won both of her show jumping classes (70cm and 90cm) on her ponies Monty and Lexi. She now qualifies as an individual to represent West Sussex in the NSEA County Championships next year.

It is quite an achievement for a ten-year-old competing in large classes including older and experienced riders.

Lottie loves her horses

Lottie and Lexi also qualified for the National Arena Eventing Championships in the 75cm and 85cm classes which will be held at Hickstead next year.

She also recently won the 80cm and 90cm showjumping classes at the NSEA Championships at Keysoe; resulting in a very exciting tight jump-off, after each competitive and gruelling eight-hour class. Lottie finished with an impressive 3rd and 4th place.

These achievements are a testament to Lottie’s incredible hard work, resilience and persistence. Her dedication to her horses shines through.

Lottie said: “I am so surprised to have got this far since I was eight. I just love horses, they are my favourite companions. I have learned that not everything is always going to go right, you have to be able to be flexible and manage carefully to avoid your horse going lame.

Lottie in action

“My ponies Lexi and Monty are like my best friends. I don’t mind doing the jobs like mucking out and prepping as it means I get to spend more time with them. You really have to care for and respect your horses like they are people to earn their trust and respect back. You need to work hard for your rides and accept that it will not always go your way. The horses well-being has to come first above everything else.

“My dream would be to become a professional rider, representing British show jumping on a European and International level. I am so grateful to my school Atelier 21 for all of their support in helping me to pursue this career.”

Hayley Peacock, Head of School for Atelier 21 Future School, Pease Pottage, said: “Lottie has a real passion for horse riding and I know she puts an enormous amount of effort into caring for her ponies.

“She is very hand’s on in mucking out, grooming and ensuring they have the best diet and exercise programmes.

“At these events she has no horse trainers and walks the courses herself, to ensure she gives her very best and protects her ponies from injury or going sour. I don’t think people always realise how much hard work is involved in competing. It can be gruelling and exhausting with long hours, lots of preparation, very little sleep and ice-cold fingers!

“We are so proud of Lottie for her unrivalled determination and unconditional love of her ponies.