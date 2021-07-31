Saturday at Glorious Goodwood - all the reports, reaction and pictures

Oo De Lally wins the opening race of Saturday's Goodwood card / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

The Stewards' Cup is the highlight at 3.40 but there are plenty of other highlights.

The action began with apprentice jockey William Carver enjoying his first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival when taking the Thames Materials Handicap aboard Oo De Lally. Riding for his boss Andrew Balding in the seven-furlong contest, Carver produced top-weight Oo De Lally (10/1) with a well-timed challenge and had enough in reserve to fend off Seven Brothers (25/1) by a length. The third Shark Two One (20/1) was another to run well at big odds, a further length behind.

Balding was scoring for the fourth time this week which put him top of the Leading Trainer standings.

Mr Wagyu (near side) leads them home in the Stewards' Sprint / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

Carver said: “It's good to have a winner on my home track. I've had a win and a second on Oo De Lally and now another win. He's got a lovely attitude. He was going so well for me. I kind of wanted to be a bit handier than I was. He's not the sort of horse that you can rush along, you've got to let him find his feet.

“He was travelling so well that I was tempted to go for him sooner, but I went for him soon enough in the end because he finished quite tired. He does like that soft ground. He really appreciates it and kept going all the way to the line. There was a big shower about an hour ago and it's really got into the ground. I'd say there isn't too much good in it now.”

There was a 16/1 winner of theUnibet Stewards' Sprint with Jason Hart taking the honours on Mr Wagyu for trainer John Quinn The six-furlong handicap is a consolation race for the Unibet Stewards' Cup later on the card, and the winner would likely have been a factor in the main event, such was his dominance here.

Hart grabbed the stands’ rail to make his challenge before forging clear for a decisive victory. My Wagyu (16/1), trained in North Yorkshire by John Quinn, had two and three-quarter lengths to spare over runner-up Able Kane (33/1). Power Over Me (9/1) was a further length and a half back in third, with Music Society (13/2) and Be Proud (12/1) filling the remaining places.

Quinn said: “We decided to come stands' side being drawn 17 and I think that was a help. We felt the ground was slightly better on the stands' side, but I think he would have won anyway. This year he's just found form that he never has before and all credit to the lads and lasses at home, they've done a great job with him. He doesn't take much or any training at all and loves to race.

“I felt the track would play to his strengths because he's great early and he's very good in the first couple of furlongs in a race. When he's travelling like that early on, he normally finishes."

We'll have more results and reaction here as the afternoon goes on. Here are some tips for Saturday's card.

There was a downpour before racing that sent the large crowd running for cover.

And Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, said: “We had nine millimetres of rain in total yesterday. That was before, during and after racing, so the ground has eased a little bit to Good to Soft.”