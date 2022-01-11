Run Barns Green bosses pledge new support for hospice

The St Catherine's colours have been closely linked with Run Barns Green

It extends a relationship that began back in 2016. St Catherine’s provides individualised, expert end of life care and support to local people, their families, friends and carers living in Crawley, Horsham, and across West Sussex and East Surrey.

The charity has collectors in the three Run Barns Green car parks for the event and while car parking is free, all competitors are asked to donate to this wonderful local charity. Run Barns Green is made up of two races; a half marathon and a 10k and they will take place on Sunday 25th September 2022.

Run Barns Green Race Director, Nigel Currie said, “We are delighted to be able to support this outstanding charity once again. Over the last few years, several friends and colleagues and their families who have been closely involved with Run Barns Green have benefitted enormously from the wonderful help and support St Catherine’s offers.

"As such we have a strong affinity to the charity and those of us who have visited St Catherine’s Hospice know what a wonderful place it is with some very special people providing an essential service”.

Felicity Parsons, Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “We have a very good relationship with Run Barns Green committee and we are thrilled that they are supporting us again this year and indeed in 2023. The support of our local community has never been more vital. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve not been able to run all our usual fundraising events, and this has had a big impact on our income.

"The support of the Run Barns Green committee and runners will make sure we can be here for our local community in years to come. On behalf of everyone at St Catherine’s, I’d like to thank them for their wonderful support.”

Run Barns Green was cancelled because of the pandemic in 2020 but was able to go ahead last September when just over 1300 runners registered for the two races which follow routes on closed roads through the lanes of Barns Green, Itchingfield, Dragons Green, Christ’s Hospital and close to Southwater through some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex.

The race also goes through the magnificent grounds of Christ’s Hospital School and throughout the race routes there are live bands playing to encourage the runners. There is chip timing for each runner in both races. There are also pacemakers running who will help runners to achieve their target finish time. As part of the Run Barns Green’s ongoing sustainability programme all finishers receive a wooden medal at the end of the race.