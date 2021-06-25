Optimism in the air at Bosham Sailing Club

The Optimist open in full swing at Bosham SC

This year brought record numbers, the sun shone and all youngsters had a truly glorious time.

Optimists are sailed by youngsters from eight to 15 from the amateur sailor to the competitive national sailor. Bosham catered for everyone from members of the British team to many for whom this was first big event.

Katherine Rose, Rear Commodore of Cadets at Bosham SC, said: “It was brilliant to see so many youngsters on the water enjoying themselves. For some it was all about winning while for others it was more about fun. The joy of Bosham is that it caters for everyone.”

Early Trophy action at Dell Quay SC

The 90 boats were divided into two fleets. The main fleet sailed in the Chichester Harbour channel whilst the youngsters were much closer to shore.

Conditions were tricky and tactics were needed.

In the main fleet, four races were completed whilst the regatta fleet completed three.

Principal race officer Piers Shepherd said: “I was really impressed by the standard of the sailing I saw across both fleets. The Main Fleet certainly knew their tactics, but the less experienced sailors still did well.”

Organisers were delighted to welcome Duncan West, High Performance Manager for the south and south west of the RYA, who attended the whole event and talked to sailors. His main theme was that sailing is for everyone.

Bosham SC’s junior week will be held from August 9.

Results: Main Fleet: 1 Sabine Potter; 2 Alec Stanley; 3 Jonny Sargent. First Bosham boat - Zac Shepherd. Regatta fleet: 1 Jonny Rogers; 2 Lauren Barber; 3 Megan Cerrato. First Bosham boat Ludo Kameen.

DELL QUAY

Competitors for the final two races in Dell Quay SC Early Trophy series were greeted by sunshine and light and variable breezes. Sailors had to contend with large clumps of weed and drifts of jellyfish.

In the Solo class, racing had been close throughout the series.

In the first race Bill Dawber established a lead but a navigational error led to a battle with Steve Holcroft, with Holcroft slipping past to take line honours. These two were closely followed by Mark Harper and Simon Verrall.

The overall result went down to the last race. Verrall established a small lead off the start but on the second beat Dawber took the lead and the gun ahead of Verrall, Holcroft and John Purdy.

It was sufficient for Dawber to take the trophy with Holcroft second and Verrall third.

The Firefly fleet had a record 12 boats on the start line and in race one, Mark and Beatrice Tait led Ollie Reynolds and Harvey and Sophia Hillary. The Hillarys overcame Reynolds to finish in second.

Race two was a close fight up the first beat between the top five. The Taits held out for the win, followed home by the Hillarys and the Reynolds.

The Tait’s won the Firefly series with the Hillarys second and Reynolds third.

In the general handicap Roger Francis (Graduate) won the first race followed by Jon Wilburn and Lawrence Kies (RS400) in second with Andrew Buchanan (Finn) third.