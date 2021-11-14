Numbers Man adds up to a sound choice for Plumpton race-goers

They race at Plumpton on Monday afternoon / Picture: Getty

The ground is currently Good, Good to firm in places with watering taking place at the course. The forecast is for a cloudy day and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. Check out OLBG for more tips.

12.45pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

A match race in which Dino Velvet is respected having filled the placings on his last couple of starts over the larger obstacles. However, preference is for Annual Invictus. He impressed on his second start over fences when keeping on strongly to score at Cheltenham and he is taken to score again here.

Selection: Annual Invictus

Harde Fashion is interesting having finished a good second at Stratford last month, whilst Ted’s Friend is another interesting contender despite disappointing at Bangor last month. However, preference is for Next Left. He ran a race full of promise when a good third at Lingfield on his first start over hurdles and he is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Next Left

1.45pm Selling Hurdle (2m)

Course and distance winners Jumping Jack and Whitlock could fight this out and the former is taken to come out on top given he is well clear on ratings. Vision Clear is another to note.

Selection: Whitlock

2.15pm Handicap Chase (2m)

En Coeur is a course and distance winner who warrants respect, whilst Only Money impressed when scoring at Huntingdon is convincing fashion in May. However, preference is for Numbers Man. He was a good second on chase debut at Ffos Las and is taken to build on that effort.

Selection: Numbers Man

2.45pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f)

Soldier On Parade is a danger on the pick of his best form, whilst Mr Yeats is chasing the hat-trick. Cremant has proved expensive for punters to follow of late, but is another interesting contender. However, Glasha’s Peak was brought-down last time out, but this looks a weaker race than that assignment and he makes appeal here.

Selection: Glasha’s Peak

3.15pm Handicap Chase (3m 4f)

Mercian Knight has disappointed on his last three starts, but could be dangerously handicapped in this event. Ulalrightharry is another interesting contender, but Silver Nickel shaped with promise when second at Plumpton on his latest start and he is taken to get off the mark in this event.

Selection: Silver Nickel

3.45pm A tough heat for punters to solve to close the card. Jungle Prose stayed on strongly to finish second at Plumpton last time out and he is respected in this event for local trainer Nick Gifford. However, another local trainer could have the answer here with Antony. Now an 11-year-old, he was narrowly denied when second at Fontwell last month, but despite his advancing years, that was a fine effort to be defeated by a short-head and he is taien to make amends here and record a sixth career success with victory in the finale.