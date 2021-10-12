McNally and Dixon set Worthing 10k course records - picture gallery

The Brighton Phoenix ace came home in an excellent 30:27, 39 seconds ahead of Nick Dawson (Worthing Harriers). Andrew McCaskill was third in 31:36

The women’s race was won by Holly Dixon (Cambridge Harriers) in 34:07, ahead of Jen Granger (Southampton AC) 35:19 and Emma Navesey (Lewes AC) 35:26.

After three postponements in the pandemic, it was a grand return to the town for the race, which attracted 1,256 runners for its 31st running.

The day brought perfect conditions with light winds and 12C temperatures.

Race Director Gavin Stephens said: “The settled conditions brought PBs across the field. It was fantastic to see so many smiling faces and great performances, topped by two new course records from our race winners Finn Mcnally and Holly Dixon.”

Dixon’s time ranks her 15th on the national 10k rankings.

The event raised funds for Care for Veterans, West Sussex Mind, Chestnut Tree House and St Barnabas Hospice.

Stephens added: “It’s been such a difficult 18 months for charity fundraising with so many events being cancelled.

“We anticipate the event to help raise in excess of £20,000 this year. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the volunteers that make the race happen, and the local community who are so supportive of the event”.

The 2022 event is planned for Sunday, October 9.

