McGaskill and Lavender dominate Lancing 10k

The first three men home

McGaskill won in 32:31 with Horsham Jogger Walsworth back in 37:46. Third was Roger Norris of Lancing Eagles in 37.56.

First woman home was Brighton's Lucy Lavender in 39:42 (who had her four-month-old baby daughter Luna among those there to greet her at the finish). She had been runne-up in last week's Worthing Seafront 10K. Second at Lancing was Laura Hackett in 43:39 for Worthing Harriers.

Horsham Joggers and Crawley Trailblazers were joint team winners while the oldest finisher was Lancing's David Clarke, aged 82 years. He was there with friends Bernie Hecht and Kay Smith - combined age 224 years

The top three women

Pete Okines from the event's nominated charity, Worthing-based charity Super Star Arts, was present while there were plaudits for volunteer lead bike rider David Webb.

Despite strong westerly winds the run was enjoyed by more than 200 runners.