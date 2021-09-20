Lingfield Park preview - Melody bids to whip up a Storm - here are the runners and best tips

The action gets underway at 1.00pm and concludes at 4.20pm. The going is standard and the forecast is for a dry, but cloudy day. We have previewed the action with our runner by runner guide. Check out OLBG for more Lingfield tips.

1.00pm Handicap (1m)

Miquelon arrives here in good form and is respected following a good third at Chelmsford last time out. Prince Rock continues to knock at the door and is another to note along with Starry Eyes. However, Discomatic scored in good style at Brighton last time out and is fancied to continue his upward trajectory with success here.

Lingfield Park stages a seven-race card on the All-Weather Polytrack surface on Tuesday afternoon.

Selection: Discomatic

1.30pm Maiden Auction Stakes (1m)

Danni California is winless in five starts, but continues to run with promise, but should find Halcyon Spirit too strong here. The three-year-old finished a good second at Bath last time out and a reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat.

Selection: Halcyon Spirit

2.00pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

Black Hill Storm has been a model of consistency and is respected along with Gift Horse. However, Nordic Glory took a big step forward when scoring over course and distance last time out and despite a 4lb rise in the weights, there should be more improvement to come from this horse.

Selection: Nordic Glory

2.35pm Handicap (5f)

Trouser The Cash has enjoyed a good season and deservedly got her head in front at Yarmouth last time out, whilst course scorers Sir Hector and Kath’s Lustre both com mand respect. However, the eight-year-old Storm Melody bounced back to form when successful at Chelmsford last time out and can get the better of the unexposed Lothian.

Selection: Storm Melody

3.10pm Handicap (1m 7f)

Tindrum was narrowly beaten by Arabascato at Lingfield last time out and the pair face off again in this event at Lignfield. Preference is for John Butler’s charge despite the fact that he has to conceded 8lb to his main market rival.

Selection: Arabascato

3.45pm Novice Stakes (1m 2f)

An interesting maiden event. Emblem Empire cost 50,000gns and shaped with plenty of promise when second on debut at Kempton and is bound to step forward again. He is taken to see of Almaan who was third on his return to action at Goodwood having cost $575,000 as a yearling. The newcomer Gaassee is a son of Sea The Stars and is related to a number of winners and is one to also note.

Selection: Emblem Empire

4.20pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Badrah is a fascinating runner for James Ferguson. Successful on debut when trained by Charlie Hills, he shaped with promise when fifth at Kempton last time out and should step forward again on his handicap debut. The top-weight Mafia Power has been a model of consistency, but has found wins hard to come by, whilst Avarice also hinted at a return to form when third last time out. However, preference is for Time Interval. Already a winner at the track, he has been beaten in slowly run events of late and the return to the Polytrack should see him in a better light. He is taken to land the finale.

Selection: Time Interval