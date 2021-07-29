Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - pictures and live updates

Glitz and glamour as the sun shines on Ladies' Day / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

Thursday of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is when racegoers get dressed up to the nines and enjoy one of the great social occasions of the sporting summer.

Rebekah Brooks, British media executive and former journalist and newspaper editor, was among famous faces pictured arriving. She was with husband Charlie Brooks with one of their parents.

There was a thrilling dead-heat between Thea Gosden-Hood and Candida Crawford in the Magnolia Cup presented by Markel. Now in its 10th year, the Magnolia Cup supports UK charity Smart Works, which assists unemployed women to harness their confidence ahead of a job interview. Since its inception, the Magnolia Cup has raised more than £1.6m.

Thea Gosden-Hood attempted to make all of the running on her mount She Got The Jockey, but she was gradually worn down by Candida Crawford on Mine Behind inside the final furlong, with the judge unable to split them crossing the line.

Gosden-Hood is the co-founder of Indigo & Ivy Events and daughter of leading trainer John Gosden while Crawford is an equestrian trainer and freelance rider. Gosden-Hood said: “I had quite a tricky time on the way down so, to be fair, it is all a bit of a blur. I don’t think we could get a better result unless all 10 of us finished in a line.

“Candida and I have been so close throughout whole process and the best part is to win it with her. You’ll see more of me a horse. I’m thrilled with the result, but I will be looking back thinking I rode so badly. I had a tricky time going down and I think the adrenaline just got to me. I never checked who was around and I didn’t change my hands like we practised."

Crawford said: “I have to thank Jamie Osborne [trainer], he has been incredible. He has let me ride out for him, it has all been worth everything, and he let me ride such a lovely horse, he kindly gave me Good Earth [named Mine Behind in the race] and I am honoured to be riding such a horse.

Stunning fashion on view at Ladies' Day / Picture: Malcolm Wells

“It all went so fast. I couldn’t have done it without that horse, he knew exactly what he was doing, and I just sat there and piloted. I was holding him and we started quite fast, and I knew Good Earth is a very good horse and I had to hold him, but I pushed him as soon as I could.

“He had a second engine and he was just phenomenal. Saffie Osborne kindly gave me advice how to ride him, I am very lucky to have had such a good horse and trainer. Coming out, I thought I was going to be sick. I came out of the paddock and I thought ‘What am I doing?’ He behaved well, so it was perfect. I only got the call up about two months’ ago, then I sat on my first Flat horse, it is a dream come true."

Qaader appeared to appreciate the step up to 10 furlongs when winning the Unibet “15 To Go” Kincsem Handicap, the opening race on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Trained by Mark Johnston, the three-year-old had raced exclusively at a mile so far this season, including a win at Goodwood in April, but relished the extra emphasis on stamina today.

Ridden by William Buick, Qaader (8/1) found plenty and won by a commanding four lengths from Alfaadhel (5/1). Aerion Power (13/2) briefly challenged the winner before fading into third, a short-head behind the runner-up. It was a first win of the week for Johnston while Buick is now tied with Hollie Doyle at the top of the Leading Jockey standings on three winners.

Champagne and a racecard - what more do you need? Picture: Malcolm Wells

Johnston said: “It has been a very frustrating week. Basically, we knew our fate over the weekend when the rain started to come. This horse is engaged again tomorrow because we initially thought the ground would be better then as it is drying out all the time, but the forecast is for more rain unfortunately.

“We were concerned about the trip, the ground and the combination of the two, but he’s obviously handled it well. He showed that he stayed the trip well and there is more to come from him going forward.”

Trainer Alan King enjoyed his second Group-race winner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival this year with Asymmetric in the G2 Unibet Richmond Stakes. Already on the board this week with Trueshan in the G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, King showed he can do it with speedy juveniles too, saddling 11/4 favourite Asymmetric to an impressive success in the six-furlong contest.

Jockey Martin Harley had to wait for the gaps to appear, but when they did Asymmetric quickened smartly to sprint ahead of his six rivals. Khunan (16/1) took second, beaten a half-length, with Gubbass (4/1) a nose further back in third. King said: “I think I burnt out most of the nerves on Tuesday with Trueshan. I hoped and thought Asymmetric would run very well today. I wasn’t thinking he had to win this whereas I thought Trueshan had to on Tuesday.

Rebekah and Charlie Brooks arrive / Picture: Getty

“Asymmetric has the most wonderful temperament. He’s almost horizontal he’s so laid back. He has a fairly good turn of foot when he does go too. We were always going to step back and take a lead on him. I was just hoping they wouldn’t get first run on him. He picked up very well. Martin was very happy with him and was going to have one crack at them. They went steady early which was something I wasn’t sure about.

“Asymmetric is not the biggest, but I think he is just sharper for the July Stakes. He does nothing at home, he eats and sleeps. You give him the odd nudge in the morning just to make sure all is good. Martin rode him on Tuesday morning and was very happy. Luckily, the ground has dried out a bit. He can go on soft, but we think he is a better horse on top of the ground. Martin said he gives him a much better feel on faster ground. I’ve no idea where he goes next. He’s in the Gimcrack, he’s entered in the Prix Morny in France. We’ll see what the team want to do.”

Ottoman Emperor gave Johnny Murtagh a first Qatar Goodwood Festival success as a trainer in the G3 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes over 12 furlongs, a leading trial for the G1 St Leger at Doncaster in September. Ottoman Emperor (11/1) hit the front early in the straight under Ben Coen but had plenty in reserve to hold off all challengers. The rapidly improving three-year-old was registering a fourth-straight success this season, in a race his trainer won as a rider on Yellowstone in 2007.

Sir Lucan (9/1) finished well to claim second, beaten a half-length, with 5/2 favourite Third Realm a further length and a quarter back in third. Murtagh, who won all the major races at this meeting as a jockey, said: “Ottoman Emperor did it the hard way. Ben says he’s raced lazily all the way, but he’s like that, he’s a little bit babyish. You don’t know how good he is or how good he can be.

“He got to the top of the hill where he lost his balance a little bit and then he grabbed him and he came strong. Ben said he got to the front a bit too soon, but he wasn’t stopping when the others came to him. One thing about him is that he’s very genuine, very tough and he doesn’t stop trying. We came here to find out is he a mile-and-a-half horse? can he stay a mile and six? I think he answered a lot of questions today. We’d love to give him a shot at the St Leger next because it’s a very nice race and we’d love to have a live chance in it.”

More from today to follow...

The Dettori family before the Magnolia Cup / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty