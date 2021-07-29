Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - live updates

Ladies' Day is always a big hit at Glorious Goodwood / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Thursday of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is when racegoers get dressed up to the nines and enjoy one of the great social occasions of the sporting summer.

We'll have updates from the day on this page as the action unfolds.

On the track, the official going is good to soft

Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell said: “The ground dried nicely during racing yesterday and with a bit of a breeze overnight. The false rail in the straight came down last night, so there is a six-yard strip of fresh ground. That starts at the three and a half-furlong position, so there is the usual Thursday cutaway in place.

“The forecast for today is very much like it is now – sunny, breezy, with just the chance of an isolated shower this afternoon.”