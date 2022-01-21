Haywards Heath Harriers' teens and ladies are prospering
Young Finlay Blythe lead the Haywards Heath Harriers parkrunners home twith a super personal best at Hove Prom parkrun in 17 minutes 52 seconds.
Sam Fernley also lead a very large contingent of twenty Harriers at Clair parkrun.
Arun and Jonathan Beckett both ran super-fast times of 18 minutes 2 seconds and 18 minutes 13 seconds at Preston Park parkrun. Meanwhile the Sussex County Cross Country Championships were held at Bexhill.
There was good turnout by the Harriers youngsters and also by the Senior Women.
In the Under 15 Boys’ race, the Harriers finished in fourth place, which was the highest Harriers team result of the afternoon. Finlay Blythe leading the boy’s home in eleventh place. Finlay also was the highest Harrier finisher of the day.
Special mention has to go to Darja Knotkova Hanley, who was a previous Haywards Heath Harrier member and now runs for Lewes Athletic Club, as she ran a super race to finish third in the Senior Women’s race at the Sussex Cross Country Championships.
Oliver Farr completed his 64th marathon at the Phoenix Doughnut Dash on Saturday January 15.
Harriers’ parkrun highlights: Roundshaw Downs parkrun: 1st Ben Gibson 18:56; Tilgate parkrun: 61st Jack Chivers 24:45; 184th Sarah Hamilton 30:13; Clair parkrun: 3rd Sam Fernley 18:32; 4th Russ Mullen 18:49; 5th James Moffat 19:02; 6th Harvey Alcock 19:35; 7th Marcus Kimmins 19:39; 8th Andy Hind 19:50; 9th Sean Duff 20:07; 13th Graham Hart 20:49; 14th Pete Francis 21.04; 15th Simon Robinson 21:08; 19th Oliver Francis 21:39; 22nd Dave Warren 22:40; 27th Katie Reed 23:23 (pb); 31st Jason Robinson 23:52;Preston park parkrun: 3rd Arun Khursheed 18:02 (pb); 5th Jonathan Beckett 18:13 (pb).