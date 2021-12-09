Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill athletes race to fine finishes

Haywards Heath Harriers at Ardingly

There were many who ran the cross country on Saturday and then ran the ten mile race on the Sunday (not forgetting fitting in the Clair parkrun on Saturday morning).

At the Mince Pie ten miler at Peacehaven on Sunday, a host of Haywards Heath Harriers turned out for a race followed by a mince pie.

The Harriers’ Mince Pie finishers were: Greg Hilton 71.40, Siobhan Amer 79.52, Bryan Tiller 81.37, Lindsey Blain 82.51, Sam Ridley 83.37, Sarah Banks 87.11, Carl Bicknell 1.32.18, Gary Johnson 1.36.10, Marion Hemsworth 1.43.30, Andy Henry 1:43.37, Clare Kenward 1.45.05, Shelagh Robinson 1.50.58, Kath Buckeridge 1.50.58.

The Ardingly Showground staged the third of the Sussex Cross Country League races.

It is the first time that the league has been held at this venue, though Ardingly has been used in the past for other cross country races.

The course was well received by runners from different clubs. The course held up well with the large number of runners who ventured along.

Numbers competing were not as many as Stanmer Park (Brighton) back in November.

It was great to see this new venue well organised by Haywards Heath Harriers.

Many members helped out with the setting up of the course, by marshalling and serving refreshments and baking cakes.

Harriers’ results:

Under 11 Boys race: 13th Benjamin Farmer 8:44; 18th Rafael Selby 8:58; 31st Jack Diack 9:57; 35th Yousif Khursheed 11:45.

Under 11 Girls race: 12th Annabel Axford 9:38; 13th Maya Brazier 9:39; 33rd Coco Rhodes 12:37.

Under 13 Boys Race: 23rd Noah Blythe 12:55; 36th Charlie Stay 14:16.

Under 13 Girls Race: 32nd Anya Cole 16:12.

Under 15 Boys race: 8th Finlay Blythe 15:11, 11th Arun Khursheed 15:23; 12th Jonathan Beckett 15:24; 28th Jacob Roderick 16:21; 38th Harry Russell 17:27.

Under 17 Men’s race: 17th Samuel Fernley 19:11.

Senior Ladies race: 23rd Emma Singer 22:01; 35th Katie Reed 23:08; 44th Siobhan Amer 23:45; 51st Lindsey Blain 24:03; 64th Sam Ridley 24:51; 66th Gemma Morgan 24:59; 96th Jacqueline Barnes 27:57; 100th Katherine Buckeridge 28:49; 102nd Sarah Hamilton 29:09; 107th Shelagh Robinson 30:32; 109th Marion Hemsworth 30:46; 111th Carys Hind 31:33.

Senior Men’s Race: 27th Ben Gibson 30:54; 33rd Phil Keoster 31:30; 54th Andy Hind 33:07; 55th James Moffat 33:08; 75th Greg Broad 34:37; 79th Tim Miller 34:55; 84th Tim Stannard 36:00; 85th Barry Tullett 36:10; 87th Sean Duff 36:35; 103rd Michael Dickinson 37:35; 107th Tim Hicks 38:03; 137th Josh Franks 41:32; 142nd Mark Sykes 42:13; 147th Carl Bicknell 43:05;

Oli Farr finished his 61st marathon at the Phoenix Silver marathon at Sunbury.

Harriers parkrun results: Clair parkrun: 3rd Will Grey 20:08; 8th Simon Robinson 21:12; 18th Jason Robinson 23:56; 28th Howard Booth 26:20; 38th Carl Bicknell 28:27; 68th Shelagh Robinson 37:24. Preston Park parkrun: 1st James Collins 17:28. Teignmouth parkrun: 13th Dave Warren 21:30.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

It was a quieter-than-usual weekend for Burgess Hill Runners with just two races featuring members.

First up, Sophie Abbott travelled to the West Sussex village of Amberley for the Maverick West Sussex race.

Set in the grounds of Amberley Museum next door to Amberley Railway station, there are three different routes which weave through the rolling hills, tranquil valleys and bustling hamlets of the South Downs including some time on the famous South Downs Way.

Sophie completed the course in 47:15.

Two Burgess Hill Runners travelled up to Crystal Palace in south-east London for the Mo Run Crystal Palace, a 5k, 10k and half marathon in support of Movember.

The organisers promise ‘great times, good laughs, fancy dress, a top run, super friendly and a load of superb entry benefits’.

Matt Wilson and Helen Pratt crossed the finish line of the half marathon together in 2:42:03 and 2:42:04.