Goshen out to show his worth at Ascot

Goshen on a previous visit to Ascot / Picture: Getty

Moore, based at Lower Beeding, is currently operating at a 12% strike-rate in the last two weeks, whilst Goshen is set to be partnered by Moore's son Jamie who is registering a 13% strike-rate. The duo are in sensational form and Goshen is set to return in the Grade Two Ascot Hurdle which carries a prize fund of £70,000.

Live on ITV at 2.40pm, Goshen takes on four rivals and also steps up in trip to an extended two miles and three furlongs for the first time in this event. The ground at Ascot is Good to Soft and Moore is set to run Goshen, having withdrawn the horse two weeks ago on account of the ground being too quick at Wincanton.

This looks set to be an important weekend for connections as they bid to get Goshen’s career back on track. Famed for his final flight fall when storming to success in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2020, things failed to go right early on last season, including when found to be suffering from a fibrillating heart when well-beaten in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The son of Authorized looked to be back to something like his best when an awesome winner of the G2 Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton by 22 lengths in February. That stands him in good stead for Saturday’s assignment given his previous course and distance winning form.

Well-beaten when eighth in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Goshen was not disgraced when fifth to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival. Second seasons for hurdlers can always be tough and despite some of the vagaries associated with last term, they could stand him in good stead going forward this term.

Goshen is a current 4/1 chance for the Ascot Hurdle. His rivals are headed by Buzz who is the 5/6 favourite for the contest and was last seen winning the Cesarewitch Handicap on the Flat. His last run over hurdles was a fine second in Grade One company at Aintree last term. Song For Someone (7/1) won this event in 2020 and remains a fascinating contender, despite being beaten by Goshen by 22 lengths in the Kingwell Hurdle last term and he has undergone wind surgery over the summer. Guard Your Dreams (10/1) was third in Grade One company in April and returned to action when successful at Cheltenham, whilst Molly Ollys Wishes (6/1) was impressed on her return in a Listed event at Wetherby.