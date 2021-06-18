Goodwood racing and Eastbourne speedway washed out

Rain at the racecourse / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Friday evening's racing at Goodwood is off after the course had 42mm of rain in 21 hours.

They tweeted to say: "We have been forced to abandon this evening's fixture due to persistent heavy rain. The track has seen 42mm of rain in the last 21 hours with a further 5 -12 mm due to fall this afternoon. This leaves us with no option but to call off racing due to deteriorating conditions."

Eastbourne Seagulls' speedway fixture in the National Development League against Kent Royals, planned for Saturday, has gone the same way.

They said: "Heavy rain in the last few days and a poor forecast led to the decision."

Sussex Sharks were hoping the rain would clear in time for their Vitality Blast clash with Somerset at Hove - due to start at 7pm - to go ahead.