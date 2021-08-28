Goodwood races attract some of south's top cyclists

Southdown Velo's Goodwood Summer Series / Picture: Gary Butcher

Chichester-based Seb Ottley, of Racing Club Ravenna, won the competitivemen’s categories 3/4 race. During the 33 miles of racing, several small groups tried to break away but on each occasion the peloton pulled them back.

With prizes at stake, two intermediate sprints of one lap each, known as primes, injected more speed and adrenaline to the race. These were won by Connor Backhouse, representing Kingston Wheelers, and James Bullen, of Sussex Revolution Velo Club, at the end of lap three and five respectively.

Both the women’s and elite and category 1/2 races had breakaway groups, leading the charge for the chequered flag.

During their respective races they worked together to create leads of three minutes and one minute, respectively, from their main groups, before Lucy Gadd and Joe Hill won in their final sprint outs.