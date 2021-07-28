Glorious Goodwood: Sussex Stakes Day LIVE

Wednesday's racecard offers many highlights / Picture: Malcolm Wells

With no unexpected overnight rain to hit plans for Wednesday's action, as had been seen ahead of the opening day, we're set for a grand day of racing which will be watched by a large crowd.

We'll have all the day's news on this page as the action unfolds.

Ed Arkell, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course, said: “The ground dried quite nicely during racing yesterday and we ended up Soft, which is where we are this morning.

“We missed all the rain last night, despite heavy showers down the hill in Chichester. The forecast for today is sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower later on.

“I could well see the going drying before or during racing, possibly to Soft, Good to Soft in places.”

There is a chance of an isolated shower today. It's much the same picture for the rest of the week.

On the betting front today, Unibet’s trading team said: “With day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival going in the punters’ favour, we are seeing plenty of money flying about in the early markets for day two.

“Whilst the ground is officially soft, the drying winds have given hope to those betting on horses needing slightly less cut.

“Vadream (2.25pm) would currently be our worst result on the day and Snow Lantern (3.35pm) has proved a very popular alternative to Poetic Flare in the feature Qatar Sussex Stakes.”