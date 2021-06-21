From Goodwood to Winchester, it's a Race to the King

An interesting outfit for one participant

From the well-known Goodwood Racecourse, the route winds along the spectacular South Downs Way, ending on the steps of Winchester Cathedral, one of the most historically significant buildings in the UK.

Runners, joggers and walkers alike could choose to take in the panoramic views across one or two days, with a halfway basecamp provided. This stunning route included a varied and exciting trail along rolling chalk hills, with stunning scenery, historic landmarks and an iconic ending!

Threshold Sports have worked tirelessly over the last year to ensure events this year would go ahead and delivered COVID secure, with the safety of their participants always the number 1 priority. Events across the UK will look at little different in 2021, and Race to the King was no exception. To allow for social distancing mass start waves were moved and participants set off individually at 3 second intervals, more akin to a time trial event.

The Race to the King finish line

Additional measures at all key venues where people could gather were also implemented, including self-declaration forms to confirm no one arrived with symptoms, temperature checks on arrival and mask wearing whilst at any key location such as the start, basecamp and finish.

Although social distancing measures had the potential to dilute the amazing experience, Threshold were able to maintain incredibly high levels of support from start to finish, with fully loaded pit stops and increased number of crew, making this event ideal for those taking on their first ultra-marathon.

Nick Tuppen, CEO of Threshold Sports, commented: “It is so fantastic to be back! The whole team has worked incredibly hard to prepare for our first physical event since 2019. How wonderful to see the Threshold community reunited again – this has been such a special weekend for all involved.”

For more information on how you can register your interest for the 2022 edition of Race to the King, click here

Limbering up...

Under starter's orders at Goodwood...