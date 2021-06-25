Freear earns England alpine ski squad call

Will Freear of Cranleigh School

Cranleigh School Year 10 pupil Will Freear has been selected for the England alpine skiing squad for 2021-22.

The selection is the next stepping stone for Freear as he pursues his dream to become a Winter Olympian.

For the past two years, hehas been dividing his time between Cranleigh and the Apex 2100 International Ski Academy in Tignes.

Snowsport England, who make the national squad selections, congratulated him on his hard work.

They said: “It has been a challenging the past 18 months for everyone and we congratulate Will on his perseverance and commitment to ski racing during such a difficult period.”

Cranleigh School headmaster Martin Reader said: “Cranleigh School is a relative newcomer to skiing and we are delighted to be able to support Will on his sporting journey.