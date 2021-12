The festive fixture was watched by thousands and dominated by West Sussex trainer Gary Moore, who sent three winners - Hecouldbetheone, Yorksea and Legal Rights - to post. There were win doubles for jockeys Jamie Moore - son of Gary - and Niall Houlihan. See the best of the pictures, by Darren Cool, on this page and the ones linked. And stick with this website and the Chichester Observer throughout 2022 for all the news from Fontwell Park and Goodwood.