Dozen Chichester athletes notch eight personal bests in Worthing meeting

Some of the Chichester athletes on duty at Worthing

In the 100m races Rachel Hopwood and Fleur Hollyer were both very close to their all-time bests.

In the 300m heats Amelie McGurk clocked 43.39 secs, two seconds faster than her previous best. Grace Bishop ran well for 47.56 secs, backed up with a 30.09 PB over 200m.

In the 800m Joe McLarnon ran a well-judged race to finish in 2.00.65, eight seconds inside his previous best. Josh Dunne ran tactically well to finish in 2.04.52. Still an under-15, this puts Dunne in the top ten in the UK for his age group.

McGurk was near to her best with 2.31.18 in the under-17s while Anya Barrett recorded a PB of 2.35.27.

The meeting finished with the 1500m and Ned Potter led the field in the elite A race. In the past month Potter has been posting fantastic times in races around Loughborough where he is a student, the best his new club record of 14.24 seconds for the 5000m.

Less suited to shorter distances, Potter nevertheless took charge of the race at Worthing and strode down the home straight for a time of 3.56.13, a PB by 13 seconds.

In the same A race Harvey McGuinness notched a 4.19.10 clocking, propelling him up the national rankings. Digby Fulford and Gemma Appleton ran well to clock 5.17.37 and 5.59.11 respectively, Fulford’s time a new PB.