Darts players in mourning over death of legend Tony

Tony Ayres

They said in a statement: “One of the greatest players to grace our league has suddenly passed away.

“Tony Ayres was doing what he did the best, playing darts for Sussex when he suddenly had a massive heart attack that he could not recover from.

“Our condolences go to Tony’s family and friends.

“As a small mark of respect, the A Division singles competition will be renamed The Tony Ayres Cup.”

LEAGUE NEWS

What a difference a week makes – after a poor turnout of 34, a total of 77 players turned our for week five.

In the A division the two promoted teams faced off, and the current B division champions proved too strong by beating Dog & Bacon 7-2 in there own back yard.

Leaders Old Boyz visited The White Horse Hotel and came away with a 6-3 win, with Tony Ayres hitting a 111 out shot.

The only team to win at home were BBHeath VC who were too strong for Southwater Club, coming out on top by 7-2 helped by a Steve Collins 112 out & the only 180 of the week by Matt Smallwood. Andy Mason also hit a 177.

In the B division all home sides won, leaders Academy beating King Head Royals 5-4.

Railway are on level points at the top after beating Cricketers 7-2 despite a 118 out from Michael Peacock. Alfold Club got their first win of the season also winning 7-2 against Ashington Club with Tyler Radlett hitting a 110 out shot.