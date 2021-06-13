Dads and lads mark end of Midhurst's rugby season

Dads and sons day at Midhurst RFC

Teams were evenly split to ensure the fathers were fairly treated throughout!

Having missed the first few months of the year through lockdown, the U12s, U13s, U14s and U15s have relished getting back on the pitch over recent weeks, enjoying some great training sessions as well as some competitive fixtures.

Splitting the mini and junior sections with staggered start times through the morning has enabled the club to continue to allow all age groups to play in a Covid-safe environment on Sunday mornings and the season was rounded off in style with a barbecue in glorious sunshine after the game.