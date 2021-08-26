Brooks and Williams take Sussex karting titles

From left, Jack Lee, Harrison Brooks, Matt Sleight

It’s the only outdoor karting championship in Sussex taking place annually at Brighton Karting, part of the Q Leisure outdoor activity and team building complex in Albourne, just north of Brighton.

This year the event attracted more than 50 experienced local drivers and racers from across the south whose ages ranged from as young as 14 to 68.

Driving skills are essential for top racers but in karting the drivers weight also plays a part in securing a place on the podium.

For 2021 Kartmaster had two weight classes, light and standard giving all drivers an equal chance of winning a coveted trophy.

Each round consisted of a 10-minute timed qualification to decide grid positions followed by a 25-minute race to the flag.

Taking first place in the championship light class with 203 points was Harrison Brooks a 16-year-old from Henfield.

Harrison raced to first place in four of the eight rounds and also set a new lap record for the track. He takes the first prize of a fantastic Go-Pro 7 camera.

Second with 193 points was Matt Sleight from Storrington with Jack Lee from Burgess Hill close behind in third with 188 points.

Taking first place in the standard class with 180 points was Thomas Williams from Bexhill. Williams also received the first prize Go-Pro7 camera. Hot on his heels in second place was Rob Jones from Orpington with 177 points and Thomas Lee, of Burgess Hill, gained third place on the podium with 160 points.

Well done to all the drivers who took part and made Kartmaster such a successful and thrilling Sussex event.

For those drivers hoping to compete in the prestigious Kartmaster event, keep practising and look-out for the next championship starting in October this year.