Bognor back on track with win over New Milton

Bognor are back to winning ways after a couple of defeats / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Bognor showed here why they’re fourth in the league having lost only two matches against the league’s top two teams.

Milton had to work hard, tackling and defending against Bognor’s large powerful players, and with the hosts’ lineout and passing not working too well they might be pleased they limited the try count to only six against.

From the kick-off Milton were awarded a penalty but the lineout lost possession and Bognor moved the ball well to run in to score a try.

Milton responded well with a try of their own and then added a penalty.

Milton’s running rugby was hampered by inaccurate passing and penalties conceded at the tackle which gave Bognor possession in the Milton 22, resulting in a pushover try for a 10-8 interval lead.

Bognor were quickly into action after the break, winning a Milton lineout and their backs breaking through the defence to touch down for a converted try.

Bognor were soon back creating pressure in the Milton 22 and, following a period of mighty defence by Milton, Bognor were awarded a penalty try.

In the final quarter Bognor were pushing for a bounty of tries but the Milton team worked hard, tackling and chasing the powerful Bognor players and restricting them to two unconverted tries.

Milton hit back with the game’s final try.