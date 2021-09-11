Bognor athletes are kings of the castle in Arundel

Tone Zoners in Arundel

Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners headed in good numbers for the popular Arundel 10k, which this year took in a new route finishing outside the castle.

First home for the club and third in category was Lee Boniface in 41.20, just 21 seconds ahead of Chris Gallagher, who finished in a new PB time for the distance.

Next three to finish were Mark Green, Chris Norman and Anna Kari Enes, the latfirst in her category with 45.15.

Duncan Stephenson-Gill and Ian Bayley crossed the line in 46.14 and 46.43, while just 30 seconds back was Josey Faggetter, second in her category with 47.15.

Finishing under 50 minutes was Darryl Fairbrother and just over 50 was Peter Ramsdale in 50.41. Ben Leney, Sean O’Donnell, Stuart Thomson, Garry Gaskin and Zoe Hemes all finished under the hour.

Emma Tidmarsh, Leigh Paige and Michael James were the next three over the line.

Susan Brigstock-Parker and Leonie finished in 1:06:06 and 1:06:37 with Jayne Marshall sneaking under 1:20 with 1:19:44.