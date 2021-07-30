Battaash misses out: Friday's Glorious Goodwood action LIVE

Let the music play - and the racing begin / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

The hero of Goodwood's festival Friday of recent years was well beaten as he went for a win that would have equalled the record for British racing of one horse winning the same group race five years in a row.

He'll still be a legend in the eyes of the Goodwood crowd, who remember all his speedy victories in this race vividly, but there's no denying this was a disappointment - just a few days after soft ground denied Stradivarius the chance to win his Glorious race, the Goodwod Cup, for the fifth straight year.

Instead the King George honours went to 7/1 shot Suesa, with the week's top rider William Buick on board.

Calling The Wind gives Richard Hughes his first Glorious winner as a trainer / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

On a day when it was very windy at the raceourse, hats and racecards were seen flying around, among other items - and there was the occasional spot of rain. But it was busy and racegoers were not gonig to let the unpredictable British weather spoil their day.

There was an upbeat start to the day when one of Goodwood's favourite sons, Richard Hughes, who rode so many great Glorious winners when he was a jockey, enjoyed his first festival winner as a trainer when Pat Dobbs guided Calling The Wind - surely the most appropriately named horse of the day - home first at 8/1 in the longest race of the week, the Unibet 3 Boosts A Day Goodwood Handicap.

There were lovely scenes in the winner's enclosure as Hughes' young family watched him pick up the trophy.

The former champion jockey enjoyed much success at the meeting and was famous for his coolness in the saddle. Dobbs did a good impression of Hughes in the marathon race over an extended two and a half miles, travelling confidently into the race and producing Calling The Wind (8/1) at just the right time.

Baaeed and Jim Crowley win the second race of the day / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

The five-year-old had enough in reserve once hitting the front, holding off top-weight Withhold (16/1), Elysian Flame (13/2 co-fav) and Green Book (17/2), who all shared a photo for second place.

Hughes said: “Brilliant, I watched it on the owner’s phone. I went out to the front and there is no big screen [because of the wind] and I was tempted to run in, but decided what will be, will be. Luckily, it went well all the way round.

“I was confident after Ascot, if Calling The Wind can reproduce with the same conditions – two mile, four furlongs in a handicap, not a conditions race. I thought it would be trainer error if I couldn’t get him here in the same condition as at Ascot.

“Calling The Wind is easy at home. Laura’s been riding him lately and Tyler, but we went into the unknown at Ascot, we didn’t know if he’d stay, and he showed something he hadn’t shown before. Pat settled him lovely and he got a good run round. Pat gave him a great ride and has been a friend of mine for years.

“It is just so unique here, the best horse does not always win. Tactically, a good jockey can make better decisions than others. I just think it is so exciting and it is such a beautiful setting. I just don’t want to see anyone go four wide, if they do they won’t ride for me again! I’d rather be unlucky than not go the shortest route and be exposed four wide.

“I knew he’d a big chance and I wanted to feel the atmosphere out in the stands. The heart was thumping, it is the worst feeling in the world! Worse than riding Canford Cliffs in the Sussex. It is worse if they run bad – you feel like the worse liar in the world, you are trying so hard. It is really a relief, I really fancied him, we brought the family and you don’t bring them for nothing.

“Owner Richard Diaz has been a great supporter, he has a few horses with me. When they run so well at Ascot, I feel it is trainer error if you can’t get them here in the same condition. Calling The Wind loves the extreme distances – he is a real bridle horse. We said after Ascot, here and then the Cesarewitch.”

Dobbs said: "It was push-button stuff today. He raced a bit keen in places, I was a bit worried, especially on this ground. He relaxed better when the pace quickened. He travelled super through the race, I didn't want to get there too soon.

"Hughsie's are always fresh, I don't know what he does to them, they are always a little bit edgy. He's got a lovely bunch of two-year-olds this year. I think he's going to have a really good year next year because they are going to make nice three-year-olds. He loves the course and the ground. Trip wise it doesn't really matter because he travels so well. Dropping back to a mile-and-a-half wouldn't be a problem."

The 2/5 favourite Baaeed romped home with Jim Crowley aboard in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes ahead of El Drama and Tasman Bay.

Crowley said afterwards: "He's got an engine on him, hasn't he? I was quite happy to sit where I was. He got into a nice rhythm and when I pulled him out he was always going nicely. He's a proper horse. You would like to think that he is a Group 1 horse but he's got to go and do it."