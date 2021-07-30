A Fantastic Friday at Goodwood - in pictures
It turned out not to be the day Battaash was crowned King George champion for a fifth time - but day four of five at Glorious Goodwood was still one to savour.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:46 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:48 pm
We saw a new winner of the King George dash in the form of Suesa, ridden by William Buick, while Ryan Moore landed a winner for The Queen. See the best of Friday's pictures by Malcolm Wells on this page and he ones linked and read a full round-up of who won what here. Return to this site for Saturday's action as Glorious week comes to an end.
Page 1 of 6