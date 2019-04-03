'No big statements' ... but Jason Gillespie is excited about new Sussex cricket campaign

The county cricket season starts in earnest on Friday - and Sussex go into it with high hopes.

Aussie legend Jason Gillespie is back at Hove for his second season as head coach and wants to see his squad build on a 2018 season that had them going close to promotion to the first division of the county championship and reaching Vitality Blast finals day.

The Sussex squad assemble for 2019 / Picture by Steve Robards

Gillespie told us he has been impressed by the training and playing the players have done during the winter and by the shape they are in ahead of the championship opener at home to Leicestershire, which starts on Friday.

He is not making any 'big statements' but says if they apply themselves correctly, enjoy themselves and work hard to realise their potential, success will come.

And he promised that, as last year, there will be plenty of opportunities for young players in the squad.

Gillespie says it's nice to start the season with selection options and the problem of who to leave out the starting XI.

See his pre-season interview in the video above

