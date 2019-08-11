Young Chichester cricketers are Sussex champions

There were big celebrations for the Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club under-12 team after they finished festival week by winning the final and being crowned county champions.

After tough games against sides from St Peters, Brighton, Middleton and Stirlands, they had enough points to qualify to play in the final at Horsham against last year’s U11 champions Preston Nomads.

Chichester produced their best performance of the week to win by 53 runs and finish top out of 32 teams from across Sussex.

Chichester scored 170-6 in 35 overs and bowled out Preston Nomads for 117. There was an excellent standard of cricket played in a good spirit.

Man of the match was Josiah Cossar, who scored 71 and took three wickets. Captain Oscar de Lacy won the club award for player of the week.

Team manager Peter Brackley said the win was a team effort with the difference between the finalists the high standard of fielding from the Chichester players.

He explained: “The U12s pride themselves on their team spirit and commitment in the field. They took this to a new level in the final and it was the team’s fielding that provided the crucial moments.”

A squad of 14 represented Chichester over the week and all contributed.

Chichester U12s: Tom Baily, Jerome Brackley, William Chapple, Josiah Cossar, Oscar de Lacy, Jamie Edwards, William Heaver, Jonah Hutchings, Seb McNamara, Simon Pietersen, Fin Ronnie, James Scriven-Wood, Lucas Toft, Harry Walker.