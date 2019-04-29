Yet Moore double delight at Fontwell Park

Sussex trainer Gary Moore saddled two winners as Fontwell Park hosted a seven-race National-Hunt card on good ground.

Wednesday’s meeting kicked off with the Visit attheraces.com Handicap Chase which saw the Polly Gundry-trained Sir Dylan make great headway between the final two flights and run on to a shock 3¼-length victory over Polo The Mumm under Nick Scholfield at 9/2.

Double Treasure – a runner up at the track last time – landed the spoils in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novices’ Hurdle in fine fashion. Max Kendrick hardly had to move a muscle on his mother’s 1/3 favourite as they cruised to a 34-length win for Jamie Snowden.

There was another 1/3 fav winner of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novices’ Hurdle in the form of Tim Vaughan’s Tight Call, who eased to an eight-length victory under Alan Johns.

Just two went to post for the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap Chase – with Moore’s 1/20 favourite Waikiki Waves passing the post 29 lengths in front under Jamie Moore to bring up the Heart Of the South Racing-owned six-year-old’s hat-trick over fences.

Tasty line up in store at May Festival

Moore landed a quickfire double with 85/40 favourite Gleno in the feature Visit attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle. Joshua Moore headed Risk And Roll between the final two flights, steering his mount to a 3 ¾-length success.

Goodwood opener is days away

The Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Chase went to Michael Blake’s Waitinonasunnyday by 1¾ lengths. A good jump under pressure at the last was enough to fend off the challenge of Grayhawk. Johnathan Burke was on board the 5/6 favourite.

Ending the meeting was the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. Neil Mulholland’s 11/8 favourite Milkwood capped a good day for favourite-backers as he asserted up the run-in to win by a length under a confident ride from James Best.

Next up at the track is spring evening racing on Wednesday, May 8.

