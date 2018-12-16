Worthing Swimming Club looking forward to trying to regain promotion in 2019

Worthing headed to Guildford for Round 3 of National League in 2018 recently

Following the club's narrow promotion during the 2017 campaign, they knew that 2018 would be a high level of competition for them.

Worthing finished sixth out of six in both rounds one and two and were many points behind the leaders.

The final round sees the bottom six teams in the league compete against each other, with the top three surviving in Division One and the bottom three being relegated.

Worthing turned up with their strongest possible team and put in a brilliant team performance from race one onwards.

SEE ALSO Worthing Swimming Club enjoy an historic day at Water Polo Championships in Manchester | Sussex swimming club for people with disabilities to close due to lack of funds | Worthing Swimming Club sea swim hailed as a success



There were many excellent individual performances, but all 20 relays were in quicker times than recorded in round one in October and Worthing finished the 2018 National League Campaign with no disqualifications from the 150 races over the three rounds.

Although relegated, Worthing fought hard to finish fourth on the night, which was an excellent achievement, having been seeded sixth. They finished 16th in the league having been seeded 18th and look forward to trying to regain promotion to division 1 in 2019.

Final standings: 1st Kingston 230, 2nd Tilehurst 209, 3rd Staines 206, 4th Worthing 148, 5th Littlehampton 142, 6th Dorking 111

Chris Luesley said: "It was very pleasing to see the attitude of the swimmers, all putting in 100 per cent on the night to help us finish 2018 with a good result."