Worthing swimmers out in force for home gala

Worthing Swimming Club members took part in round one of the Sussex League against Hailsham and Brighton at Splashpoint.

There was a large home squad in attendance, with a non-scoring ‘b’ team entered in some relays. Worthing won seven of the 57 races and finished third overall, racking up a 244 point hail. Hailsham finished second on 393 while Brighton won on the night with 419.

Leon Taylor came first in the under-13 100metre individual medley in 1min 10sec as well as the 50m breaststroke (37.81sec) and 50m backstroke (34.04). Amelie Bond was first in the under-11 50m breaststroke in 41.56.

Kimberly Griffith was first in the under-13 50m butterfly in 32.33. The girls under-11 50m medley relay squad finished first in 2min 32sec with Amelie Bond, Amalie Lloyd, Alice Howie and Skaidra Valmantaite.

The same quartet were joint first in the freestyle relay Thanks went to all the helpers for Worthing’s home gala. The second round will take place in Crawley next month, with Atlantis also attending.

