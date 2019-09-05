Worthing Raiders all set for National 2 South season

Worthing Raiders bring the curtain down on their 2019/20 National 2 South season on Saturday.

Raiders kick off another campaign with the visit of Old Redcliffians to Roundstone Lane.

Head coach Jody Levett guided Worthing to a respectable seventh-placed finish last season.

A poor run of form after Christmas saw them in a real battle to avoid relegation.

But successive wins to end the season pushed them to within a place and five points off the top six.

The squad and coaching staff will be looking to build on a positive end to the campaign this term.

The opener against Old Redcliffians is then followed by a trip to newly promoted Bournemouth on September 14.

Raiders will be keen to pick up as many points as they can in the opening weeks of the season and look to build on what they will be a positive start.

