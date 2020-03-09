Worthing Petanque Club praised for its passion as hundreds are raised for Macmillan Cancer Support

Worthing Petanque Club’s annual charity triples competition attracted more than 100 players from around the area.
Each year, members choose a charity to support and this year, Macmillan Cancer Support received the most votes.
More than £600 was raised and organiser Nick Lane was pleased to present the cheque to Josh Munns, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan.
Josh said: “It’s great to see people turning a hobby and passion into a fundraising opportunity. This donation could fund three days of a Macmillan nurse, helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.”