Worthing Golf Club's new captains ‘Drive In’

The fantastic weather drew a large number of members to witness the new Club Captain of Worthing Golf Club, David Hopkins and the Ladies Captain, Marie Cole for the ‘Drive In’ Ceremony to mark the start of their year in Office for 2019/20.

They both arrived by the West Putting Green next to the Clubhouse in a ‘Buggy made for two’ flanked either side by fellow members to support them. The distance was marked as they took their drives towards the Vardon (Upper Course).

Marie was the first to drive in, set up by Mike Henning, Club Professional, reaching 124 yards followed by David’s strike of the ball which reached 216 yards.

There was then a scramble by the Junior Members of the Club to be the first to retrieve the golf balls.Both Captains are really looking forward to their year in office. David’s Charity is the Spinal Muscular Antrophy http://smasupportuk.org.uk and Marie’s is MacMillan Cancer Support https://www.macmillan.org.uk Both charities are close to their hearts and we all wish them both a very successful year.