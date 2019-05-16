Worthing determined to maintain momentum after beating neighbours Broadwater

Martyn Swift has challenged Worthing to maintain their early season Sussex League Division 3 West momentum.

They made it two wins from as many matches this term courtesy of a 16-run victory over neighbours Broadwater.

Opener Finley Allen smashed 85 off just 47 balls as Worthing were all out for 220 in 41.4 overs after being stuck in.

Opening bowler Nick Ballamy then took centre stage (3-24), but the home side were pushed all the way.

Gareth Challen (82) threatened to drag Broadwater over the winning line, although they came up just short and were restricted to 204-9 from 45 overs in the chase.

Skipper Swift believes Worthing have been rewarded for their hard work with wins on the opening two weekends of the season.

But does not want the fine start to finish here.

He said: “We’re delighted to get off to the start we’ve had.

“It’s always great to win a game where everyone contributes in some way.

“There were standout performances from Fin (Allen) with the bat and Nick (Ballamy) with the ball.

“But the overall team performance was excellent.

“Last year this probably would have been a game we would have lost.

“The belief and spirit the guys showed was brilliant and is the reason we got over the line.

“Everyone is taking their form from pre-season into the league and working hard at training. The hard work is really starting to pay off and hopefully we can keep this momentum moving forwards.”

Allen and AJ Wood (35) shared an opening stand of 103 to give Worthing the perfect platform.

Harry Dunn (27) made a contribution as the home side looked on course to amass a massive total.

But Paul O’Sullivan (4-36) and Graham Merritt-Blann (4-20) pulled things back for Broadwater.

Yet, Worthing still reached 220 all out to leave the visitors with a lot to do. Opener Merritt-Blann then struck a quickfire 36 in the chase but Broadwater slumped to 65-3 when he departed.

Ballamy (3-24) and skipper Swift (2-37) put the squeeze on the visitors and look on the way to an emphatic victory.

However, a 104-run fourth-wicket stand between Gareth Challen (82) and Joel Lewis (32) gave Broadwater a glimmer. But both fell in quick succession and the visitors came up short, reaching 204-9 in reply.

Broadwater skipper Nigel Waller felt his side counted the cost of slow starts in both innings.

He said: “We were very sloppy in the first 15 overs or so and allowed them to get off to a very quick start but we did really well to pull it back.

“We lost a couple of quick wickets at the start of our innings and then at 60 odd for 3 the game looked dead. But Gareth batted very intelligently and assisted by Joel and got us right back in it.

“While we’ve lost our opening two games of the season, we’re playing the sort of competitive cricket we’ve been wanting for couple of seasons.

“If we get a bit smarter and when we get our full squad back playing, we’re confident that we can get a win or two, which we need.”

