Worth named among the top cricketing schools in Britain for the second successive year

Worth School is thrilled to have been named among the top cricketing schools in Britain for the second year in succession.

The Cricketer, the world’s oldest and best-selling cricket magazine, has revealed its Good Schools Guide 2020 naming the top 100 cricket schools and top 50 prep/junior schools based on the standard of coaching, facilities and fixtures programmes.

More than 500 schools and colleges were invited to submit an entry to secure their place in the top 100 cricketing schools and a record number of schools responded. Submissions were forensically examined against an exhaustive set of criteria before the judging panel reached its decision.

Worth is proud of its cricket provision which includes: eight representative teams; two academies where the skills of elite players are developed; excellent facilities including indoor and outdoor nets, a number of bowling machines, a nursery in the Summer Term and a fantastic 1st XI wicket which is used by the county; a highly-regarded fixture programme; winter training for up to 12 hours a week; a programme where girls and boys alike are encouraged to become better players; a 1st XI squad which includes girls and boys; and an outstanding success rate with 14 players currently in county and representative sides.

The cricket programme at Worth is delivered by Mr Raj Chaudhuri, a former professional cricketer and Level 4 coach who has coached county programmes, academy sides, age group squads and at ICC international tournaments. Mr Chaudhuri is assisted by Mr Theo Rivers, a Level 2 coach who has played 2nd XI county cricket for Sussex and is an opening batsman for current Sussex Premier League champions Roffey.

Mr Chaudhuri said: “We are dedicated to providing the best possible cricket programme for boys and girls at Worth and the School is proud to receive this recognition.

“The number of players we have in county and representative sides shows the success of what we do. One achievement we are particularly proud of is Anish, who has been with us since Year 7, winning the U16 Sussex Player of the Year award for 2019.”

Mr Ed Krarup, commercial executive at The Cricketer, said: “Congratulations once again on your inclusion in The Cricketer Schools Guide 2020. The number and standard of entries we received was extremely high this year and you should be very proud of your inclusion.”

Mr Simon Hughes, editor of The Cricketer, added: “The Schools Guide is, as ever, a fantastic publication that celebrates schools cricket and gives deserved praise to all those teachers and coaches who put in the hard work to develop our future club, county and international cricketers.”

The 124-page Good Schools Guide is bumper-packed with the regular December issue of The Cricketer which is available on the newsstand from tomorrow (November 22). As well as appearing in print alongside the world’s No.1 cricket magazine, the guide will be made available on The Cricketer website from Friday 13 December at www.thecricketer.com