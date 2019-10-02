World Cup winner to visit old club Horsham

World Cup winner Jofra Archer will be at Horsham Sports Club this Sunday as part of the World Cup Trophy Tour.

The former Horsham player will be at the club between 3pm and 6pm.

The 24-year-old will hold a Q&A session, sign autographs and let people take selfies with him and the World Cup.

The ECB will be filming this as part of the tour as they commemorate England’s first ever World Cup win.

Entry is free and no tickets are required. The bar and kitchen at the club will be open as usual.

Archer was an integral member of England’s World Cup winning squad.

The fast-bowler took 20 wickets in 11 innings, the third-highest amount in the competition, at an average of 23.05 and was named in the team of tournament.

Archer famously bowled England’s Super Over in their drama-filled World Cup final win over New Zealand.

Archer joined Horsham from Middleton in 2016 and made his Sussex debut, taking four-wickets against Pakistan, while at the club in July of the same year.

The bowler’s most memorable moments in a Lions shirt include crashing 128 off 78 balls against Bexhill in 2016 and taking 4-32 against old foes Roffey in 2018.

