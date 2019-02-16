Willow and Amelia are Bognor Rugby Club's latest success stories

Having recently formed a women’s and girls section, Bognor Rugby Club are proud to see Willow King and Amelia Glass from their under-15s reach the Sussex girls’ development squad.

The club’s youth section is going from strength to strength and these two join other success stories.

Noah Flinn, Bradley Caparo and Elijah Green are in the Sussex under-14 development programme, Elvis Millen has made it into the Hampshire county first XV at under-16 and Bradley Smith, Lewis Decarteret, Alfie Spurle, George Orchard and Freddie Hayes in are in the county under-17 set-up – all proudly representing Bognor at county level.

That’s a record of 11 representative players for the club.

The club’s Doug Millen said: “Well done all! You are a credit to your and your coaches’ hard work.”

* If the Six Nations has whetted your appetite for , Bognor RFC are always looking for new players in all teams and their newly formed Bognor Rugby Academy aimed at Year 12 and 13 players (sixth form). Experienced players and beginners are welcome. Contact playrugby@bognor-rfc.com

